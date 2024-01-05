Former New Mexico State Senator Mary Jane Garcia passes away

On Friday, former New Mexico State Senator Mary Jane Garcia passed away at the age of 87.

The former District 36 Democratic State Senator served in the New Mexico Legislature from 1988 to 2012.

Besides serving in elected office, Mary Jane Garcia was a local business owner and an advocate for many issues in her district including the preservation of the historic Village of Doña Ana. The Doña Ana Village Historic Preservation Committee announced the former Senator's passing on Friday on the group's Facebook page. She founded the organization.