Voting is Live for the Public to choose Snowplow Names

The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) launched their first ever snowplow naming contest which recieved almost 1,600 submissions, NMDOT said in a press release.

Their Communications Staff narrowed the entries down to 50 names and are now asking for the public's help in choosing a name. The public can vote for their favorite name by heading to the NMDOT website at:

https://www.dot.nm.gov/

Click on "Name a NMDOT Snowplow" to choose your favorite name. People can vote up to 6 times, NMDOT said. Voting is open now and will end on Wednesday, Jan. 10th, 2024 at noon.

Here is the list of names that were chosen to vote for:

Alice Scooper

No Snow for You! Baby Snowda Oh, Snow You Didn't! Better Call Salt Optimus Plow Billy the Skid Orange Crush Bisc-Snow-Chito Plowasaurous Rex!! Brr-ito Point of Snow Return Chilly Relleno Salter White Clear-o-Pathra Salty Dog Ctrl-Salt-Delete Scoop Dog Darth Blader Scoopy Doo D-Icer-Topes Sleetwood Mac EE, I Snow, huh? Slush Puppie Fast and Flurryious Sno Rida Full Metal Plow Snow Big Deal Georgia Sno'Keeffe Snow No Mercy Han Snowlo Snow Way, José Heisenbrrrrg Snow-Be-Gone-Kenobi Ice Ice Baby Snowminator Ka-Plow! Snowplowpilla La Snowrona Snowtorious B.I.G Melton John Snowzobra More Plowbell That's All Slick Mr. Plow The Big LePlowski Mr. Snow It All Walter Whiteout No Biz Like Snow Biz Yeti or Not…

NMDOT stated in the press release that after voting is finished, the top twelve names with the most votes will be announced and assigned to a specific snowplow.

Choose your favorite names here:

https://www.dot.nm.gov/name-a-plow/