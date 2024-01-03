© 2024 KRWG
News that Matters.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Voting is Live for the Public to choose Snowplow Names

KRWG | By Angelina Malone
Published January 3, 2024 at 9:29 AM MST

The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) launched their first ever snowplow naming contest which recieved almost 1,600 submissions, NMDOT said in a press release.

Their Communications Staff narrowed the entries down to 50 names and are now asking for the public's help in choosing a name. The public can vote for their favorite name by heading to the NMDOT website at:

https://www.dot.nm.gov/
Click on "Name a NMDOT Snowplow" to choose your favorite name. People can vote up to 6 times, NMDOT said. Voting is open now and will end on Wednesday, Jan. 10th, 2024 at noon.

Here is the list of names that were chosen to vote for:

Alice Scooper
No Snow for You!

Baby Snowda

Oh, Snow You Didn't!

Better Call Salt

Optimus Plow

Billy the Skid

Orange Crush

Bisc-Snow-Chito

Plowasaurous Rex!!

Brr-ito

Point of Snow Return

Chilly Relleno

Salter White

Clear-o-Pathra

Salty Dog

Ctrl-Salt-Delete

Scoop Dog

Darth Blader

Scoopy Doo

D-Icer-Topes

Sleetwood Mac

EE, I Snow, huh?

Slush Puppie

Fast and Flurryious

Sno Rida

Full Metal Plow

Snow Big Deal

Georgia Sno'Keeffe

Snow No Mercy

Han Snowlo

Snow Way, José

Heisenbrrrrg

Snow-Be-Gone-Kenobi

Ice Ice Baby

Snowminator

Ka-Plow!

Snowplowpilla

La Snowrona

Snowtorious B.I.G

Melton John

Snowzobra

More Plowbell

That's All Slick

Mr. Plow

The Big LePlowski

Mr. Snow It All

Walter Whiteout

No Biz Like Snow Biz

Yeti or Not…

NMDOT stated in the press release that after voting is finished, the top twelve names with the most votes will be announced and assigned to a specific snowplow.

Choose your favorite names here:
https://www.dot.nm.gov/name-a-plow/
KRWG News
Angelina Malone
Angelina Malone is the Social Media & Digital Media Specialist for KRWG Public Media. She recieved a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Photography & Graphic Design from New Mexico State University in 2009. With at least 14 years of experience as a graphic designer and freelance artist, she is excited to share her expertise with KRWG Public Media and the community.
See stories by Angelina Malone