Voting is Live for the Public to choose Snowplow Names
The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) launched their first ever snowplow naming contest which recieved almost 1,600 submissions, NMDOT said in a press release.
Their Communications Staff narrowed the entries down to 50 names and are now asking for the public's help in choosing a name. The public can vote for their favorite name by heading to the NMDOT website at:
https://www.dot.nm.gov/
Click on "Name a NMDOT Snowplow" to choose your favorite name. People can vote up to 6 times, NMDOT said. Voting is open now and will end on Wednesday, Jan. 10th, 2024 at noon.
Here is the list of names that were chosen to vote for:
Alice Scooper
Baby Snowda
Oh, Snow You Didn't!
Better Call Salt
Optimus Plow
Billy the Skid
Orange Crush
Bisc-Snow-Chito
Plowasaurous Rex!!
Brr-ito
Point of Snow Return
Chilly Relleno
Salter White
Clear-o-Pathra
Salty Dog
Ctrl-Salt-Delete
Scoop Dog
Darth Blader
Scoopy Doo
D-Icer-Topes
Sleetwood Mac
EE, I Snow, huh?
Slush Puppie
Fast and Flurryious
Sno Rida
Full Metal Plow
Snow Big Deal
Georgia Sno'Keeffe
Snow No Mercy
Han Snowlo
Snow Way, José
Heisenbrrrrg
Snow-Be-Gone-Kenobi
Ice Ice Baby
Snowminator
Ka-Plow!
Snowplowpilla
La Snowrona
Snowtorious B.I.G
Melton John
Snowzobra
More Plowbell
That's All Slick
Mr. Plow
The Big LePlowski
Mr. Snow It All
Walter Whiteout
No Biz Like Snow Biz
Yeti or Not…
NMDOT stated in the press release that after voting is finished, the top twelve names with the most votes will be announced and assigned to a specific snowplow.
Choose your favorite names here:
https://www.dot.nm.gov/name-a-plow/