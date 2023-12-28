Two new art exhibitions opening in Las Cruces in January

The Branigan Cultural Center and the Las Cruces Museum of Art will host a joint opening reception for two new art exhibitions on January 5th from 5-7 p.m. in downtown Las Cruces.

At the Museum of Art, “The Desert Was Red and Red the Dust Was Raised” features abstract art by five female borderland artists. Anthony Moreno talked with Exhibit Curator Jennifer McClung to learn more.

Laura Turon "25,735" by Laura Turon.

At the Branigan Cultural Center, “Connection: :Conjunto” features work from The Borderland Artists. The exhibit features different mediums that highlight the connections the artists have with the desert borderland region. Anthony Moreno talked with Analisa Torres to learn more about the upcoming exhibit.