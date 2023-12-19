How New Mexicans can keep fed and warm this El Nino winter

SCOTT BROCATO:

First, what is the mission of the New Mexico Health and Human Services Department’s Income Support Division?

KARMELA MARTINEZ:

Well, our mission and Human Services is to transform lives. And the goal of the Income Support Division is to ensure that every qualified New Mexican receives timely and accurate benefits. And it's a responsibility we don't take lightly. 988,200 fellow New Mexicans currently receive benefits from the Human Services Department in some way, shape, or form.

SCOTT BROCATO:

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting a potentially potent El Nino to be the main driver of weather across the nation over the next few months. How could that impact New Mexican families?

KARMELA MARTINEZ:

Well, we know up north, we're probably going to get a lot colder weather this season. And so we want to make sure that we're helping people keep warm in their home. It's the summer months down South that people want to cool their home. But up north, we want to heat them, and we do have an energy assistance program that can provide support for those energy costs.

SCOTT BROCATO:

Talk to us about the three programs from the HSD that will provide food and heating support for families and seniors in need across New Mexico.

KARMELA MARTINEZ:

Sure. So the first one is a really great one. It's a Senior Commodity Program. This is for seniors aged 60 years of older who reside in the state of New Mexico. Their income is at or below 130% of the federal poverty guidelines. We can provide them with a monthly food box. There are distributions across the state. And even if you're currently receiving SNAP food assistance, you can still receive this as a supplement.

The other one is the Food Emergency Box program. So these are individuals that have a real need for food assistance. There is an income guideline associated with this program as well; distribution sites across the state. And they can receive a monthly food box, which has a combination of perishable and non-perishable items.

The last one is our energy assistance program. So this helps you heat or cool your home, whether you're using electric gas bulk fuels like propane, even wood gatherers and wood purchasers can take advantage of this program, and so it's a really great program to be able to do that. 150% of the federal poverty limits is the income guideline for that program.

SCOTT BROCATO:

And how can those who would find themselves in need of food and warmth this winter reach out to the HSD?

KARMELA MARTINEZ:

So for the Energy Assistance Program, you can reach out to us via phone: 1-800-283-4465, or you can visit our Yes New Mexico online portal, or visit one of the local county offices. For the other food assistance programs or distribution sites across the state, you can find those by visiting hsd.state.nm.us, and you can find all those sites and apply directly from those areas.