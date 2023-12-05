Retired Senator Stuart Ingle receives 2023 Duane Ryan New Mexico Public Media Award

Portales, NM – Station leaders from KENW, KNME, and KRWG presented retired Senator Stuart Ingle with the inaugural 2023 Duane Ryan New Mexico Public Media Award on Monday, December 4th, 2023. The award is given to an individual who has made outstanding contributions to public media in New Mexico.

Senator Ingle has strongly supported public media throughout his 38 years at the Roundhouse in Santa Fe. He has consistently advocated for public media funding and helped pass legislation that has benefited public media stations across the state.

“Senator Ingle is a true champion of public media,” said Adrian Velarde, general manager of KRWG. “He has always recognized the importance of public media in providing citizens with information and education.”

“Senator Ingle is a role model for all public media supporters,” said Porfirio “Pilo” Delgado, Director of Broadcasting of KENW. “He is an inspiration to all of us.”

“We are so grateful for Senator Ingle’s support,” said Franz Joachim, General Manager and CEO of KNME. “He has helped to make public media a stronger and more vital resource for all New Mexicans.”

The Duane Ryan New Mexico Public Media Award was established in 2023 in honor of Duane Ryan, the longtime general manager of KENW.

Erika Chavez, KENW

Retired Sen. Stuart Ingle

information via a Press Release