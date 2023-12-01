Gila National Forest prepares for multiple prescribed fires

SCOTT BROCATO:

Mary Beth, let's start with you. Why are prescribed fires important, and particularly the ones coming up in the Gila National Forest?

MARIBETH PECOTTE:

You know, the forests of the southwest, particularly the Ponderosa pine forests that we're working in, evolved with fire and has adapted to frequent low to moderate intensity fire. And so use of fire within this forest ecosystem is extremely important to help reduce the amount of accumulated hazardous fuels on the surface, as well as ladder fuels that can help fire climb from the surface of the ground up into the tree canopy. It's important for public safety, the safety of our communities who live adjacent to National Forest lands, and it's important for our watersheds and forest health in general.

SCOTT BROCATO:

Aaron Jones, what are the steps and safety procedures in setting the prescribed fires?

AARON JONES:

So there's quite a bit of process to starting a prescribed fire. And it goes into the planning phase. It goes into assessing the need for an area to receive a treatment of prescribed fire. And once you get through the planning phase, you develop prescription parameters.

We're really trying to look for: what are those environmental conditions that are going to be most conducive to getting the desired results that that we're looking for, whether that's certain temperatures, certain relative humidity values, certain fuel moistures. So we don't want it to burn too hot and sometimes we also don't want it to burn too cool. We want to reach a certain desired effect.

And then once we get through all that process, we're going to plan out--like we've been planning these burns for next week for really a couple months. And looking for that window, we've gotta get resources that are required by the plans. We've got to do notifications, smoke permits with the state environmental department--there's a lot that goes into that, prior to actually implementing. And then we'll get the resources on site. We'll take our weather, we'll do some test firing and see if we're good to go and we've met all the parameters and the conditions are right for that piece of ground. And the fire practitioners, our professional firefighters, will go out and implement that burn with lighting and the resources for holding. And if fire gets outside of the unit, the resources, it'll respond to containing that. And then we'll be in a patrol-and-mop-up mode for sometimes days or even up to a week or two to make sure that it’s secured, and that burn stays within that unit.

SCOTT BROCATO:

When is it scheduled to begin next week?

AARON JONES:

So right now, just looking at the weather and as far as planning the resources showing up, we're looking at next Wednesday, December 6th. Obviously weather can change between now and then, so we'll keep a really close eye on that daily, and especially the day of. We have full control until we light the match, and then we've given some control over to the fire. We want to have as much control as possible, make good decisions on when we light. So that final call will be Wednesday morning.

Maribeth Pecotte Locations of the Wilderness District prescribed fires

SCOTT BROCATO:

And where will the locations be of the prescribed fires?

AARON JONES:

So the prescribed fire that we're planning to implement next week, the first one is going to be about 6 miles north of the Gattons Park area, which is in the Sapillo Valley about 10 miles east of Lake Roberts, which is a small community and recreational area here on the Gila National Forest.

SCOTT BROCATO:

Mary Beth, with drought, some state lawmakers and officials have spoken out against prescribed burns in the state. What is your response to that?

MARIBETH PECOTTE:

You know, we do coordinate all of these prescribed fires with the state agencies. They are in alignment with us in understanding the need for implementing prescribed fire within the state when the conditions are acceptable.

SCOTT BROCATO:

And finally, what education opportunities are available to the public regarding prescribed fire?

MARIBETH PECOTTE:

We will be inviting some members of the media to come out and participate with us on this prescribed fire. The emphasis on that is because we are going to be working with The Nature Conservancy. They're going to send a crew out on a 14-day fire dispatch to assist with this prescribed fire under a national Keystone agreement with the US Forest Service. And so we're pretty excited to be the first forest where that Keystone Agreement is implemented, where The Nature Conservancy and the Forest Service are gonna be working together on a prescribed fire. It's a pretty cool opportunity, where we're building on past partnership with The Nature Conservancy. And at the same time, building experience for firefighting resources with The Nature Conservancy and the Forest Service working together, as well as increasing our capacity to implement prescribed burns at a greater pace and scale than we have in the past.