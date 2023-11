The New Mexico Department of Transportation reports a CMV fire led to the closure of I-10 in both directions this morning.

I-10 eastbound lanes are closed at milepost 127 (Corralitos); all westbound lanes are closed at milepost 132 and being diverted off onto the frontage road. Motorists are asked to reduce speed, obey posted signs, and watch for emergency personnel, and equipment. Please expect delays.