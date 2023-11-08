Eric Enriquez won the 2023 Las Cruces Mayoral Election according to unofficial results from the New Mexico Secretary of State. Enriquez won in the sixth round of ranked-choice voting with a total of 7,044 votes in a tight race with current City Councilor Kasandra Gandara. Enriquez spoke with KRWG about the city’s future.

Eric Enriquez talks Las Cruces mayoral election win

Transcript:

Jonny Coker:

So what emotions are you feeling? How do you feel being selected by the voters of Las Cruces?

Eric Enriquez:

I feel very honored. I'm honored. There's a lot of mixed emotions. I'm happy. I'm excited. I'm thrilled. It's overwhelming. But but I truly am honored to be elected by the the citizens of Las Cruces to be their next mayor.

Jonny Coker:

So did anything surprise you about this whole process from the campaign trail, to the numbers coming in last night, and to the reception that you've gotten so far?

Eric Enriquez:

No, not really. I mean, the reception has been overwhelming. It's been a lot of kindness. [There's] a lot of good people in Las Cruces. And they've treated me well with a lot of respect. I think we ran a very professional campaign, and I think we did do a great job to put ourselves in a position to win. And that's why I'm not surprised because we did the work to be in the position that we ended up in.

Jonny Coker:

So you've said that public safety and supporting first responders is one of your biggest priorities. Can you elaborate on what that's going to look like once you take office?

Eric Enriquez:

Yes. Being a retired fire chief, being an individual that was an arson investigator and went through a police academy, I know what it's like to respond to the community. I know there's a lot of resources that we can use. It's not only just the shortage sometimes of personnel, but it's also innovation [and] technology that we can enhance better. Especially with our police officers, such as cameras in different locations, to give them a better opportunity and a chance to respond.

Jonny Coker:

And we have a couple of new city councilors coming in. How confident are you that you'll be able to work with the council as a whole, and what's your message to them?

Eric Enriquez:

Oh, the message is very simple. First of all, I'm excited. I'm excited to work with them, the individuals on the council. I believe we all share the same thing in common – to do good things for our city. So knowing that from the get-go, just aligning our expectations, aligning our strengths so that we can do better for the city of Las Cruces gives me great excitement.

Jonny Coker:

And with Ken Miyagishima stepping down after over 15 years in office, this is a big moment for Las Cruces politics. What's your message to all citizens about what comes next?

Eric Enriquez:

What's coming next is a different perspective, a different viewpoint, different change. An individual that has been a servant leader and not a politician. So expect some change and expect an individual that loves to listen to the community that will go out and reach out to them. Not necessarily them coming to city hall to see the mayor, but the mayor coming into their neighborhoods.

Jonny Coker:

Enriquez said he received congratulations from current mayor Ken Miyagishima, and that he's excited to serve the Las Cruces community. According to a city spokesperson, Enriquez is expected to take office in early January.