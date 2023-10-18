Rudy Bencomo shares why he's running for City Councilor for Silver City

SCOTT BROCATO:

Can you please share a brief bio of yourself?

RUDY BENCOMO:

OK, I was born and raised here in Silver City and went to all the local schools, graduated from Western New Mexico University, received a Bachelor's Degree in Business Management. And I was previously employed by the town of Silver City, retired after 31 years, and I was actually the fire chief for the past (few) years. I'm presently employed with the Silver consolidated school district as a substitute teacher. I've been doing that for about 8 years. And I was actually employed as a City Councilor around the middle of May of this year due to the former councilor having to resign because he moved out of state.

SCOTT BROCATO:

And why are you running for this position?

RUDY BENCOMO:

Well, I was encouraged by a former city mayor and previous city councilors when I shortly retired, and I took that into consideration, and because (the former Councilor) resigned, there was obviously a need. I thought with my background and my experience working in the town of Silver City, and having a relationship with the city manager and other departments, that that may be beneficial; just trying to contribute and just be a voice for people in this district and Silver City as a whole.

SCOTT BROCATO:

And what do you feel are the biggest issues facing your district and community?

RUDY BENCOMO:

I would say that housing and the homeless situation; that seems to be everywhere throughout the country.

SCOTT BROCATO:

And if elected, how do you plan on addressing this issue?

RUDY BENCOMO:

Well, we have a Councilor; her mother has put together a task force of local citizens to come up with some ideas and solutions. And that information hasn't been brought forth to us, but we're having some representatives from Farmington, NM that will be here November the 2nd to give us a general idea of what they're doing up there to resolve some of the issues. So hopefully we get some of that feedback and we can put that to good use and try to resolve some of these issues we have.