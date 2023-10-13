Local officials share concerns about southern border with Congressman Gabe Vasquez

Recently, U.S. Representative for New Mexico Gabe Vasquez hosted a virtual forum with local leaders to discuss the current situation at the border, and how it is impacting local communities.

According to statistics from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, since the beginning of fiscal year 2023, migrant encounters in the El Paso Sector have hit nearly 390,000, up over 50% compared to the same time last year.

During the virtual meeting, Representative Gabe Vasquez said that he would continue his efforts to address the issue of human smuggling and fentanyl at the southern border, and emphasized the need for more border agents and scanning technology.

“I understand that the economic and social intricacies that exist here and the impact that federal policies have on all of our lives. I'm uniquely positioned to lead this conversation in Congress on immigration reform and as well as public safety at the border,” Vasquez said. “I know that right now many of our federal agencies are underfunded, understaffed, and lack the resources needed to more effectively help control what's happening at our border and keep our community safe. And I’m committed to addressing these issues.”

Public Affairs Officer for U.S. Customs and Border Protection Landon Hutchens said the soaring temperatures over the summer created dangerous conditions for individuals crossing the border, as the agency saw migrant deaths rise nearly 200% in the El Paso Sector since fiscal year 2022.

“We've seen the El Paso Sector has led the nation in encounters,” he said. “The thing I want to stress most is these criminal organizations continue to recklessly endanger the lives of these migrants in their smuggling schemes.”

Sunland Park Chief of Police Eric Lopez said 21 migrants were found deceased in his jurisdiction between March and September. Additionally, he said the department has seen a troubling trend of the cartel using minors in Sunland Park as smugglers for their operations.

“We know for a fact is they found, in a sense, a loophole using the minors as the getaway drivers,” Chief Lopez said. “The reason why is just basically the lack of punishment or prosecution with regards to the minors here in New Mexico. They know that their 15, 16-year-old child is not going to face any real consequences other than maybe the vehicle being impounded itself.”

In terms of infrastructure needs at the border, Jerry Pacheco, president of the New Mexico Border Industrial Association, said that with the growth at the Santa Teresa Port of entry, more government investment is needed to sustain the port’s growth.

“We’re the sixth largest port of entry on the U.S.-Mexico border right now. Santa Teresa industrial base is accounting for about 60% of New Mexico’s total exports to the world,” Pacheco said. “This is the best chance New Mexico has of diversifying its economy [and] investing in the border infrastructure. We need a new port, we need wastewater systems. Right now, we have about 1.5 million square feet under construction in Santa Teresa. Our motto is we have to keep infrastructure ahead of development. When we cannot turn on our sinks and wash our hands, that’s the day we do not recruit more industry.”

Vasquez said that while solving issues at the border is no easy task, he’s working with other U.S. officials to draft legislation that will help individuals and agencies within the borderland region.

“This work in Congress, educating my colleagues about what's happening on our southern border and the complexities of the border, whether it's the asylum seeker crisis, or its international trade, modernizing our ports of entry, inspection technology at places like Santa Teresa to both facilitate commerce but also prevent the illicit flow of things like fentanyl into our communities, are all things that we need to be working on urgently.”

Vasquez said he plans to drop a package of immigration bills in the coming weeks that address some of these issues directly impacting New Mexico.