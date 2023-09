UPDATE @ 4:37 pm: ALL CLEAR

Hazardous Materials Incident at Foster Hall has been cleared on campus. It is now safe to return to the area.

New Mexico State University announced Friday afternoon that emergency personnel are responding to a report of a possible hazardous material release at Foster Hall on the NMSU campus in Las Cruces, NM.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area. NMSU said an update will be posted at nmsu.edu.