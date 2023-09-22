NMSU presidential search enters a new phase

According to a New Mexico State University news release, the search for NMSU's next president is underway and is now entering the candidate outreach phase. Search committee chair and retired NMSU administrator Ben Woods updated the university community on the progress of the search in a message to campus this week.

Woods said the presidential search committee met earlier this month to receive its charge from the board of regents , establish a search timeline, and conduct training in university search procedures and equity, inclusion and diversity topics. The board has also developed a presidential leadership profile to describe the skills, capabilities, commitment and traits desired, as well as the opportunities that await the next president of NMSU.

Woods praised recent listening sessions hosted by the board in communities across the state as an important tool in the process.

“The recently completed board of regents listening sessions enabled the opportunity to hear from our fellow citizens on the direction they wish to see the university proceed,” Woods said in the memo, which was sent to faculty, staff and students systemwide. “In addition, they reinforced for each of us who participated the amazing contributions that NMSU makes to New Mexico each day.”

As the search effort moves forward, Woods said the committee and board of regents will continue to seek feedback and comments from students, faculty, staff and community members regarding both the search and the challenges and opportunities for NMSU through online surveys that will be available soon on the NMSU Presidential Search website.

He said the search effort is now entering its initial candidate outreach phase, and confidential nominations may be submitted to NMSUPresident@wittkieffer.com.

“By its very nature, our presidential search now enters a quiet phase,” Woods said. “That does not mean that efforts are not significant and proceeding.

“The goal established by our committee,” he continued, “…is to report back to the Board of Regents in mid-January 2024 with a diverse list of semifinalists from which the regents will select five finalists to participate in university-wide interviews.”

Woods said the search committee will continue to provide updates to the Board of Regents, the NMSU community, and stakeholders across New Mexico as the search progresses. For more information about the search, visit nmsu.edu/president-search.