The American Southwest Theatre Company's upcoming production of Carmela Full Of Wishes marks a historic collaboration

SCOTT BROCATO:

Monica, let's start with you. Tell us about Carmela Full of Wishes and what it's about.

MONICA MOJICA:

It is a play with music in it, and it is a historic collaboration between the NMSU Mariachi program and the music department, along with the art department, and of course theater.

So it's a fantastic, magical tale about a young girl named Carmela. She's seven years old, and she finds a dandelion. And she wants to make a wish. And she's not really sure where to land the wish. And a magical journey ensues, and she ends up wishing that her father returned home. Her father--it's not really said what happens to him--but we are led to believe that he was deported. It's very realistic in terms of what our community deals with. And it really brings to the surface the issues of deportation and the family that has to shoulder this incredible burden. This sounds like a heavy subject, but it's done in a magical, lighthearted, pure way, that's sure to strike a chord with everyone who comes to see it.

SCOTT BROCATO:

How does the Mariachi music coalesce with the story?

MONICA MOJICA:

It enhances the story. There were some pieces that were written in it...for example, at the very beginning, it's Carmela's birthday, one of the most sacred of wishes, right? And then there's a song that was specifically written for Carmela. But it was done to a traditional song. So in our rendition of Carmela, we're doing it Volver Volver, the mariachi sort of staple, and that's also connected with her father, Papi. So every time we hear that song, we're reminded of the great love and great loss.

SCOTT BROCATO:

Well, you mentioned a while ago that it's a historic collaboration between the Mariachi program at NMSU, the NMSU art department, and the NMSU Theater Department. How did this collaboration come together?

Monica Mojica Carmela Full of Wishes poster

MONICA MOJICA:

It happened in May. I went to Nancy Joy. She was a horn professor here at NMSU. It was her retirement party. And it happened over carbohydrates, like so many good things do (laughs). We were eating some cake, and Dr. Steven Smyth, who is the head of the Pride of New Mexico bands, and I were sitting close together. And I'm a big believer that things happen for a reason, and I think that we were sitting together and it sort of popped into my head: “You know, it would be great and this play would be mariachis”. And it just so happened, serendipitously, that Steven had just really started this Mariachi program with the Pride of New Mexico under Ken Tanuz. So Ken is really breaking new ground here with this Mariachi program. And I just said, with hope in my heart, “Is there any way that we can collaborate together?” And without hesitation, he said yes. And we've been sort of spitballing things over the summer, and then, you know, this is the first show of the Fall, and I keep thinking, like, it's not going to happen, like this is so good that this is not going to happen. How can this really come to be? And they are so generous with their time. They're so generous with their talent and they have uplifted everybody in the cast with their musical presence.

SCOTT BROCATO:

It's only for one performance, correct? September 22nd at 7:00 PM.?

MONICA MOJICA:

That is the kicker, Scott.

SCOTT BROCATO:

Well, I was gonna ask, why just one?

MONICA MOJICA:

That’s what I'd like to know too! I wish we could do it more than once. The cool thing is, is our target audience is children. And we are busing in thousands of 5th graders from all over Las Cruces, Las Cruces public schools. I mean, I still remember when I was in 3rd grade. And I saw The Diary of Anne Frank, and that sort of cemented me wanting to be an actor. And I think telling the sacred story, in this sacred space, with this sacred age, is a beautiful combination to provide a foundation for lifelong learning and love of theater. And that's why we're really doing it. So there's three performances; we're busing the children, and the 4th is open to the public.

SCOTT BROCATO:

That's the one on September 22nd?

MONICA MOJICA:

Yes, Sir.

SCOTT BROCATO:

OK. Well, Bobbi Masters, let's bring you into this. In what capacity are you directly involved with Carmela Full of Wishes?

BOBBI MASTERS:

So I'm actually not stage managing this show. I'm serving as a mentor to the student stage manager. It's kind of this fantastic experience for a student because of all those shared components that Monica was talking about: the introduction of music and all of those logistics that need to happen for scheduling purposes and making sure everyone's on track and all on the same page. And so this is my first production here at New Mexico State, and I don't think it could have been any better.

SCOTT BROCATO:

Where can people purchase tickets?

BOBBI MASTERS:

You can get tickets at theater.nmsu.edu.

SCOTT BROCATO:

Monica Mojica, director of Carmela Full of Wishes, Bobbi Masters, NMSU Professor of Stage Management, thank you for coming into KRWG Public Media to tell us about this.

BOBBI MASTERS:

Thank you very much.

MONICA MOJICA:

Thank you for having us!

