The Texas Department of Transportation reports a closure for I-10 East at Vinton after a crash happened just after 5 a.m. Friday between Vinton and Trans Mountain. Later, another crash occurred on the westbound side of I-10 and that has the left shoulder and median closed at Vinton at last report. Updated information will be posted as it becomes available. Motorists may take an alternate route into El Paso such as U.S. State Road 478.