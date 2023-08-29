Local parent asks for a formal review of a book included in a Las Cruces Public Schools library

SCOTT BROCATO

Recently we reached out to Las Cruces Public Schools’ Public Information Officer Kelly Jameson, and asked about a recent incident where a parent asked for a formal review of a book at Mayfield High School titled Jack of Hearts and Other Parts. What can you tell us about that?

TERESA TENORIO

Well, whatever Miss Jameson has shared with you, I won't deny the information. What the board was asked was to then look at Regulation KEF within our policy, and following that--

SCOTT BROCATO

And what is that, KEF?

TERESA TENORIO

So the name is designated to, let's say, community complaints, public complaints, so that’s where the K comes from. Not sure where the EF comes from, but it's a family of policies and regulations, and specifically Regulation KEF is titled Concerns/Complaints about curriculum/library materials, instructional activities or presentations. So the board, each board member, five of us, were asked to follow Regulation KEF, and the first step would be to assemble an advisory review committee pools. We'll be working with elementary parent and elementary teachers as well as secondary, which is grade 6 through 12, parents and teachers as well.

SCOTT BROCATO

That's the Advisory Board?

TERESA TENORIO

This is the pool of names of parents and teachers from that. And it'll be, like, 20 within each pool. And then within that, we'll have a 7-member committee that will be randomly selected to review this specific material.

SCOTT BROCATO

Do you know what it was about this particular book, Jack of Hearts and Other Parts, that this particular parent objected to?

TERESA TENORIO

As part of the regulation, the complainant will have an opportunity to present that material to the committee.

SCOTT BROCATO

And when will that happen? Do you know?

TERESA TENORIO

That, and again just looking at the regulation, we will have a designee. I believe it will be our Deputy Superintendent of Instruction who will, once they receive our pool of names, randomly select that committee and then schedule a hearing with a specific date and time for those seven members. And then that information, the hearing, will also be sent to the complainant. I don't have a specific time of when that will happen, but they do have like a 30-day window from when they complain to when the district must act.

SCOTT BROCATO

And what is the general policy on books that are included or excluded from school libraries? This particular title had already been approved for inclusion, had it not?

TERESA TENORIO

I think looking at another policy, which is policy KEC, talks about library materials and generally what the district, the type of material that they find acceptable was part of Regulation KEF. It's very elaborate. There's multiple steps, and we're just at the beginning where we're, again, appointing teachers and parents, and then there's a hearing which then goes to the Superintendent. And after all those steps, if the complainant is not satisfied with the decisions, it can go even further to us, to another hearing in front of the board.

SCOTT BROCATO

Have there been any other books besides this one? Is this a first?

TERESA TENORIO

I've asked some of the leaders at the district level and to their memory, it has not happened in at least the last decade. So I don't know if any new searches would bring anything up.

SCOTT BROCATO

Teresa Tenorio, thank you for your input on this particular issue. Thanks for coming in and speaking with KRWG Public Media.

TERESA TENORIO

Thank you for the opportunity. And once this hearing reaches its conclusion, I'd be happy to come back.

