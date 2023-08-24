Rockslide closes U.S. 82

ALAMOGORDO - A rockslide caused the closure of U.S. 82 from east of Alamogordo at mile marker 1 to west of Highrolls at mile marker 7 Wednesday night.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation issued a news release saying NMDOT District Two crews worked through the night and are continuing the process of removing boulders, rocks, and debris from the roadway as quickly as possible. Motorists are advised to observe all detour signs and to reduce speed. A detour is in placed at NM 244.

For updated information go to: New Mexico Department of Transportation at www.nmroads.com or call 511.