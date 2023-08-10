Credit union burglar has been identified by police

According to a news release, Las Cruces police have arrested the man believed to be responsible for burglarizing a local credit union early Wednesday morning.

Police officers arrested, Raymond J. Carrillo, 34, who has been charged with felony counts of non-residential burglary, breaking and entering, and larceny.

In the early morning on Wednesday, Aug. 9, Las Cruces police learned of a burglary at FirstLight Federal Credit Union, 300 Foster Rd. Officers arrived to find a shattered window in the foyer of the credit union. Investigators learned the suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash during the burglary.

After reviewing a video obtained from the credit union, Las Cruces police identified Carrillo as the suspect. A warrant was issued for Carrillo’s arrest. He was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon on south Telshor Boulevard.

Carrillo was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where he is initially being held without bond.