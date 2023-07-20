Lightening caused Apple Tree Fire now 9 acres

The Lincoln National Forest Service has issued a News Release on a lightning-caused wildfire that started on July 18, 2023. The fire is located north of Apple Tree Canyon close to the Sacramento Lookout.

Firefighters are focused on constructing firelines on the south and west side of the fire. The fire is exhibiting low fire behavior as it moves slowly across the forest floor consuming dead and down logs, branches, and pine needles.

Recent rains in the area have increased moisture levels, contributing to mild fire behavior. Smoke will be visible from Timberon, Sunspot, and other nearby locations and roads. Visitors to the forest should avoid camping and hiking near the fire, specifically on Apple Tree Trail and in Apple Tree Canyon.