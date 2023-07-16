LCPD: Investigation underway into early Sunday morning shooting on Del Rey Boulevard

The Las Cruces Police Department said that around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, officers from LCPD and New Mexico State Police were called to assist Doña Ana Sheriff’s Office with a vehicle stop of a truck with an open trailer on Del Rey Boulevard near Settlers Pass. Police say officers responding were advised that the driver had a gun. Early information from LCPD says there were people in the open trailer of the truck and LCPD says law enforcement were working to get those folks to safety when the 43-year old male driver allegedly pulled out a weapon and fired. Police say he did not comply with commands by law enforcement. LCPD says that officers returned fire and that the driver of the vehicle was then transported to a local hospital where he was declared deceased. Police say that a 30-year-old female who was in the truck’s trailer was injured and was later released from an El Paso hospital.

Police say no officers were injured in the incident. Police say an Officer-involved Incident Task Force is investigating the shooting. LCPD says the officer-involved incident task force includes investigators from New Mexico State Police, the Las Cruces Police Department, Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office and New Mexico State University Police.