Search committee to find NMSU's next president is announced

On Friday, NMSU’s Board of Regents announced a search committee has been selected to find the next president of the university. The Board of Regents made the announcement in an emailed statement to the university community:

DATE: July 14, 2023

TO: Our NMSU Community

FROM: NMSU Board of Regents

SUBJECT: Presidential Search Updates

This morning, New Mexico State University Interim President Jay Gogue announced a number of organizational updates, including his new title of interim president, rather than interim chancellor. This change restores a previous title and structure that served NMSU well throughout our history and will allow the university to move forward in its search for our next leader.

Also this morning, the NMSU Board of Regents announced the search committee tasked with helping find NMSU’s next president. That committee includes: Ben Woods – Chair, Georgina Badoni, Citlalli Benitez, Susanne Berger, Neal Bitsie, Wanda Bowman, Maria de Boyrie, Christopher Brown, Abel Covarrubias, Leslie Edgar, Gaylene Fasenko, Patricio Gonzales, John Heckendorn, Christian Hendrickson, Scott Hutchinson, Lionell Manlutac, Sabrina Martin, Donald Martinez, Enrico Pontelli, Marisa Sage, Steve Stochaj, Kimberly Stone, Mónica Torres, John Wenzel and Cynthia Wise.

This committee will begin its work right away. Its members represent a diverse group of individuals who are dedicated to this university. Nearly one-fourth of our search committee are faculty members – a much higher percentage than were tapped for our last search. This group has additional representation from students, staff, the community colleges and businesses in our state.

We are fortunate that Ben Woods, NMSU’s former Senior Vice President for External Relations, has agreed to serve as chair for this committee. He worked at NMSU for 25 years, serving under multiple university presidents. He’s also deeply connected to our community, serving as a former president of the Board of Directors for the Greater Las Cruces Chamber of Commerce, and holding other positions on the MountainView Regional Medical Center Board of Trustees, the U.S. Bank Citizen Advisory Board and the Las Cruces Public Schools Foundation. He also served as an inaugural member of the New Mexico Spaceport Authority and as a member of the New Mexico Workforce Development Board.

NMSU has already hosted two listening sessions in Las Cruces as part of our search process, and over the next several weeks, other sessions will take place in Hobbs, Gallup, Española, Raton, Tucumcari, Deming, Carrizozo, Albuquerque, Grants and Alamogordo. The university will also work with the public opinion company Research and Polling to ensure feedback is gathered from as many people as possible. The Board of Regents wants to hear what our community would like to see in our next leader. Updates for the entire search process will be posted at https://nmsu.edu/president-search/.

This is an exciting time for NMSU. For generations, the work done at our university, and in service to our land-grant mission, has changed the lives of countless people for the better. Those efforts haven’t stopped – they continue to happen each day and will still be happening long into the future.

Thank you, and Go Aggies!