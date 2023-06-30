© 2023 KRWG
The Commons takes on hunger in Grant County

KRWG | By Rima Joukhadar
Published June 30, 2023 at 4:00 AM MDT

The Commons Center for Food Security and Sustainability is located in Silver City.
The organization works to prevent food insecurity in the area by providing emergency and supplemental food distribution. The group also aims to connect the community through an indoor and outdoor teaching space, community gardens, greenhouses, and a commercial kitchen. KRWG Public Media student intern Rima Joukhadar talked with the organization's Executive Director Dave Chandler to learn more about the group's mission.

Rima Joukhadar
Rima Joukhadar is a Centennial High School graduate working at KRWG Public Media during the 2023 summer through the Doña Ana County Summer Enrichment Internship Program.
