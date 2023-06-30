The Commons takes on hunger in Grant County
The Commons Center for Food Security and Sustainability is located in Silver City.
The organization works to prevent food insecurity in the area by providing emergency and supplemental food distribution. The group also aims to connect the community through an indoor and outdoor teaching space, community gardens, greenhouses, and a commercial kitchen. KRWG Public Media student intern Rima Joukhadar talked with the organization's Executive Director Dave Chandler to learn more about the group's mission.