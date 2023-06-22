Las Cruces Police Department investigates police shooting in East Mesa area

LAS CRUCES – The Las Cruces Police Department issued a news release investigating a police shooting that occurred Wednesday in East Mesa, north of U.S. HW 70. The release said New Mexico State Police were in pursuit of a white SUV, LCPD learned the driver of the SUV had warrants for his arrest and was failing to stop. LCPD assisted in the pursuit which ended near the intersection of Holman Road and Arroyo Road.

The driver, a 47-year-old man, barricaded himself in the SUV and and “initially failed to comply with commands given by police.” Shortly before noon, the driver exited the vehicle and was taken into custody, however, at least one officer discharged their weapon. The driver of the SUV was airlifted to University Medical Center in El Paso, TX, with at least one gunshot wound. No one else was injured during the incident.

The LCPD officers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave and the Officer-involved Incident Task Force will be investigating further. The intersection of Holman Road and Arroyo Road will be closed during the rest of the investigation. The Task Force includes investigators from New Mexico State Police, the Las Cruces Police Department, Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office, and New Mexico State University Police.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.