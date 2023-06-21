© 2023 KRWG
KRWG News

UPDATE: Fire near Pinos Altos is now 20% contained

KRWG | By Scott Brocato
Published June 21, 2023 at 6:22 PM MDT
Gila National Forest
/

On Tuesday night, a fire broke out near Pinos Altos and grew quickly from 40 acres to 250 acres, to currently 423 acres. Here is the latest information from www.nmfireinfo.com

Location: ¼ mile NW of Pinos Altos, NM I Size: 423 acres I Containment: 20%

Personnel: 170 I Start Date: June 20, 2023 I Cause: Under investigation

Fuels: Slash, timber and brush

SILVER CITY, NM, June 23, 2023 – Firefighters have achieved 20% containment on the Rico Fire which is now 423 acres and remains within the jurisdiction of the BLM Las Cruces District and NM State lands. Fire behavior has moderated significantly, creeping and backing through small pockets of unburned fuel within the perimeter. As work continues on the containment lines, some areas require extra attention in anticipation of a Red Flag Warning that is expected to materialize later today. “Today’s weather conditions may test the fireline…we recognize the extensive hard work that has been completed over the past several days and we anticipate that the lines will hold,” said Incident Commander Soliz, adding “we will continue to engage the firefighting effort with our primary objective being firefighter and public safety,” he added.

Bear Creek Road is not closed, however is experiencing heavy fire traffic. Travelers on Bear Creek Road are asked to reduce speeds and proceed with caution. The area will be heavily patrolled by Grant County Deputies over the next three days, while firefighting operations are ongoing. Please adhere to this request to help ensure everyone’s safety. Thank you!

Aviation Restrictions: ATemporary Flight Restriction (TFR) remains in place over the Rico Fire. All non-fire aircraft are restricted. This includes civilian drones. Unauthorized aircraft in the area will ground firefighting aircraft, hindering firefighting efforts.

Residual Smoke: expected to settle into the valley, possibly impacting Silver City and surrounding areas. Residents are advised to close their windows. Smoke sensitive individuals who want to learn more should follow recommendations at NMFireInfo Smoke Management

Road Closure Status: NM State Highway 15 between Silver City and Pinos Altos is OPEN.

For more information: visit NMFireInfo or the Inciweb direct link to the Rico Fire

Rico Fire Information:  575-323-1533 8 am to 8 pm

KRWG News
Scott Brocato
Scott Brocato has been an award-winning radio veteran for over 35 years. He has lived and worked in Las Cruces since 2016, and you can hear him regularly during "All Things Considered" from 4 pm-7 pm on weekdays. Off the air, he is also a local actor and musician, and you can catch him rocking the bass with his band Flat Blak around Las Cruces and El Paso.
