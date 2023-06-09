© 2023 KRWG
Crash closes I-10 West at Vado

Published June 9, 2023 at 6:37 AM MDT

VADO, NM - A crash has led to the closure of I-10 West at Vado. Traffic is being diverted onto Stern Dr. and can reenter I-10 at Mesquite. The incident involved an 18-wheeler and a pickup. Motorists should expect delays. The New Mexico Department of transportation urges drivers to reduce speed, obey posted signs, and watch for emergency personnel and equipment. The alert from the NMDOT came Friday morning at 5:21 a.m. There is no word yet on how long the closure might last.

