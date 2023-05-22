Fires Damage Video 4 in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, NM - The Las Cruces Fire Department responded to fires in multiple areas of the former Video 4 Theater at 1005 El Paseo Road early Saturday. Upon arriving shortly before 8:45 a.m., firefighters found smoke coming from multiple areas of the building. They were able to gain access to the building and found heavy smoke and fire in one theater and down a hallway. Due to heavy smoke conditions in the building, a second alarm was called by LCFD for more resources.

In all, according to the department, there were 27 firefighters who responded to the incident, the cause of which tis under investigation. The theater closed in late 2020. No injuries were reported.