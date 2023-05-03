© 2023 KRWG
KRWG News

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland announces multi-million dollar investment for a desalination research facility in Alamogordo

KRWG | By Scott Brocato
Published May 3, 2023 at 3:24 PM MDT
IMG_6347.jpg
New Mexico Congressman Gabe Vasquez and Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland

Deb Haaland: “Today I am excited to announce that we’re investing $12.6 million dollars for the Brackish Groundwater National Desalination Research Facility in Southern New Mexico!”

That’s Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, who made the announcement Wednesday morning along with Congressman Gabe Vasquez in front of the Visit Las Cruces building in downtown Las Cruces. The investment in the Alamogordo facility is part of President Biden’s “Investing in America” agenda, an effort to enhance the resilience of the West to drought and climate change.

“Specifically, this investment will treat PFAS (Per-and poly-fluorinated alkyl substances) found in the facility’s groundwater supply, restoring access to two research water supply wells that were previously closed, and bringing the facility back to full capacity. This facility is in an ideal location for desalination research and development, for reclamation, other government agencies, universities, and other private sector companies; and is leading the way on cutting-edge investments in desalination…We have an incredible opportunity with this historic investment in water infrastructure to make progress on our mission and advance drought resiliency.”

Congressman Gabe Vasquez added: “I’m so very excited to help announce this investment today in Otero County, in Alamogordo, in a place that prides itself in the Brackish water research; and also in some of the private infrastructure that the city of Alamogordo and the county of Otero has made into this project. So this is a great partnership that helps create jobs; that helps support clean water research right here in the southwest desert; and that will also pilot new developments in cleaning up Brackish water all across the country, so we can increase our water supply, keep our agriculture economy lively and healthy, and help support growing communities all across desert environments just like ours.”

IMG_6326.jpg
1 of 3  — IMG_6326.jpg
New Mexico Congressman Gabe Vasquez and Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland
Scott Brocato
IMG_6364.jpg
2 of 3  — IMG_6364.jpg
"Con Amor" mural artists Aaron Valenzuela and Anahy Nunez, with Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and Congressman Gabe Vasquez
Scott Brocato
IMG_6358.jpg
3 of 3  — IMG_6358.jpg
Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland (left), with Congressman Gabe Vasquez at the podium
Scott Brocato

KRWG News
Scott Brocato
Scott Brocato has been an award-winning radio veteran for over 35 years. Hailingfrom St. Louis, MO, he has worked in such cities as St. Louis, Atlanta, Las Vegas, and Athens GA as an on-air personality, airborne traffic reporter, newscaster, and program director. He has lived and worked in Las Cruces since 2016, and you can hear him regularly during "All Things Considered from NPR News" from 4pm-7pm weekdays. Off the air, he is also a local actor and musician, and you can catch him rocking the bass with his band Flat Blak weekends in and around Las Cruces and El Paso.
