A new report from ESPN outlines controversy surrounding the NMSU Athletics Department that extends beyond the men’s basketball program.

According to reporting by ESPN’s Sara Coello, George Ross Jr., the current director of operations for the NMSU women’s basketball program, was investigated for sexual harassment of a student in the last year, but was ultimately given a warning by NMSU officials.

On top of this, ESPN’s report states that there are currently three other ongoing investigations of sexual misconduct from incidents at the Pan American Center.

The article also highlighted former Football Head Coach Doug Martin, who allegedly threatened players to practice in hazardous conditions, as an example that the university’s cultural problems extend beyond the men’s basketball team.

Back in February, NMSU’s recently departed chancellor Dan Arvizu said that there is “plenty of evidence” showing that the toxic culture is contained in the men’s basketball program.

The New Mexico State athletic’s department has been shrouded in controversy since NMSU player Mike Peake was involved in a shooting on the UNM campus last November that left one UNM student dead and three UNM students arrested. The program was later suspended amid allegations of hazing. This week, former players filed a lawsuit alleging acts of sexual assault and rape perpetrated by teammates.

When KRWG reached out to the university with questions, a spokesman declined to immediately answer.

