NMSU basketball players file lawsuit in relation to hazing allegations

Today, two former NMSU basketball players filed a lawsuit against the NMSU Board of Regents as well as former players and coaches in connection to the hazing allegations within the program.

The lawsuit was filed by former NMSU players Shakiru Odunewu, William Benjamin Jr., and Benjamin’s father.

The complaint alleges that former players Kim Aiken Jr., Doctor Bradley, and DeShawndre Washington committed acts of sexual assault and rape against Odunewu and Benjamin, and that even after Head Coach Greg Heiar and Assistant Coach Dominique Taylor were asked to intervene, nothing substantial was done.

According to the lawsuit, “Beginning no later than November 15, 2022, Defendant NMSU had actual knowledge of, and was deliberately indifferent to, the inappropriate harassment, attacks, sexual assaults and batteries,” that were being perpetrated.

When reached out for comment, an NMSU Spokesperson said, “While NMSU does not comment on pending litigation, we want to assure everyone that this issue is being taken seriously. As we announced earlier this year, the university is working with Greenberg Traurig to look into these allegations. Their work is underway and running in parallel to our own internal investigation into this matter.”

Heiar was fired in February, while his assistant coaching staff was put on paid administrative leave.

