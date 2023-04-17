Borderland Storytellers airs May 4, 2023

We are excited to announce the first episode of Borderland Storytellers in which residents of the Paso del Norte region tell stories about living in the US-Mexico Border Region. Two guest speakers share their stories about preserving history, language, and culture in our region.

The program will air on May 4th, 2023, @ 7:00 p.m. on KRWG-TV and is presented by the NMSU Provost’s Office, the Center for Latin American and Border Studies, the Beyond Borders Community of Practice, Journalism and Media Studies, the Creative Media Institute, and KRWG Public Media.

Guest Speakers:

Dr. David Dorado Romo, is an author, historian, and musician based in El Paso, Texas. His focus is in borderland studies. The former Fulbright scholar will give a discussion on how communities across our borderland region came together to preserve Duranguito, the historic El Paso neighborhood.

Dr. Yolanda Chávez Leyva is a Chicana/ fronteriza historian and writer who was born and raised on the border. An Associate Professor of History at UTEP, Dr. Leyva specializes in border history, public history, and Chicana history. She pens the blog “Fierce Fronteriza” and will be discussing the impact the attack on Spanish speakers in the last century had on communities in our region.