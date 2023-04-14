Kasandra Gandara announces she is running for Mayor of Las Cruces

Las Cruces City Councilor Kasandra Gandara has announced that she is running for Mayor of Las Cruces. Gandara currently serves as Mayor Pro-Tem and has represented district one in the city since 2015.

Prior to serving on the city council, Gandara spent 27 years working in the social work field, serving in many roles including an agency administrator and a case worker. She has lived and worked in Las Cruces for over two-decades and is originally from Bayard, New Mexico. She has an undergraduate degree and graduate degree from New Mexico State University in social work.

In a released campaign video, Gandara said, “As mayor, I will continue to achieve community-guided results that improve the quality of life for everyone here in Las Cruces.”

According to her campaign website, Gandara plans to have listening sessions in the city starting April 19th.

Current Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima announced that he will not seek another term. The municipal election in Las Cruces is scheduled for Tuesday, November 7th, 2023.