© 2023 KRWG
background_fid.jpg
News that Matters.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KRWG News

NMSU introduces new head coach for men's basketball program

KRWG | By Jonny Coker
Published March 26, 2023 at 4:34 PM MDT
IMG_1331.JPG

On Sunday, New Mexico State University held a press conference introducing the university’s new men’s basketball coach.

During the press conference, the new head coach of the men’s basketball program Jason Hooten said that he’s happy to be inheriting the program.

“New Mexico State is right there at the top when you talk about a university and education and athletics. And especially basketball,” he said.

Athletic Director Marioc Moccia said that the controversy surrounding the team is not a reflection of the university as a whole.

“I want to make it clear that an important attribute that we look for in our new coach is a commitment to build a program modeled on character and integrity that all aggies can be proud of for what happens both on and off the court,” he said.

Jason Hooten will be the 28th head coach for the NMSU men’s basketball program.

KRWG News
Jonny Coker
Jonny Coker is a Multimedia Journalist for KRWG Public Media. He has lived in Southern New Mexico for most of his life, growing up in the small Village of Cloudcroft, and earning a degree in Journalism and Media Studies at New Mexico State University. Jonny believes that access to news and information is essential for a smoothly functioning society, and public media is one of the best ways to spread that knowledge.
See stories by Jonny Coker