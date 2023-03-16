© 2023 KRWG
background_fid.jpg
News that Matters.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KRWG News

New Mexico State releases report from independent investigators regarding UNM campus shooting

KRWG | By Jonny Coker
Published March 16, 2023 at 5:56 PM MDT
nmsu.jpg

This evening, New Mexico State University released findings from Rodey Law Firm’s independent investigation on the Nov. 19 incident that left one UNM student dead and a member of the NMSU basketball team injured.

The report from the Albuquerque law firm lists six different areas where NMSU could make improvements, such as a more detailed weapons policy, revising the student-athlete handbook, and developing a new policy regarding interacting with law enforcement.

In the report, the law firm said that they weren’t able to talk with several witnesses, including coaches and players, who either refused or were unavailable. The report also said that the law firm did not identify any violations of the NCAA or Western Athletic Conference governing rules.

The basketball team’s assistant coaching staff remains on paid administrative leave.

KRWG News
Jonny Coker
Jonny Coker is a Multimedia Journalist for KRWG Public Media. He has lived in Southern New Mexico for most of his life, growing up in the small Village of Cloudcroft, and earning a degree in Journalism and Media Studies at New Mexico State University. Jonny believes that access to news and information is essential for a smoothly functioning society, and public media is one of the best ways to spread that knowledge.
See stories by Jonny Coker