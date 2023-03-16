New Mexico State releases report from independent investigators regarding UNM campus shooting

This evening, New Mexico State University released findings from Rodey Law Firm’s independent investigation on the Nov. 19 incident that left one UNM student dead and a member of the NMSU basketball team injured.

The report from the Albuquerque law firm lists six different areas where NMSU could make improvements, such as a more detailed weapons policy, revising the student-athlete handbook, and developing a new policy regarding interacting with law enforcement.

In the report, the law firm said that they weren’t able to talk with several witnesses, including coaches and players, who either refused or were unavailable. The report also said that the law firm did not identify any violations of the NCAA or Western Athletic Conference governing rules.

The basketball team’s assistant coaching staff remains on paid administrative leave.

