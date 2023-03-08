© 2023 KRWG
KRWG News

The Historic Trost clubhouse in Las Cruces has been demolished

KRWG | By KRWG News and Partners
Published March 8, 2023 at 4:17 PM MST
New Mexico State University Library Archives
/

The historic Trost Clubhouse, built in 1929 in Las Cruces, NM has been demolished.

The over 90-year-old building sat abandoned since the golf course and country club closed in 2011. It was designed by the architectural firm Trost & Trost.

Many sought to preserve the building as it was beloved by many Las Cruces residents, however, others considered it an eye-sore. Now only photographic evidence and its memory will be left of the controversial building.

Post from Mesilla Valley Preservation, Inc. on Facebook.

