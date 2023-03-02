NMSU Chancellor Dan Arvizu releases statement on controversies surrounding the university

On Thursday evening, NMSU Chancellor Dan Arvizu released a statement to the NMSU community regarding controversies surrounding the university over the past 12 months.

Arvizu said that the independent investigation into the shooting on the UNM campus last November that left one UNM student dead, one NMSU basketball player injured and three UNM students arrested will be completed in the next two weeks. Arvizu said that the University has hired another law firm, Greenberg Traurig, to independently investigate the recent hazing allegations against the university's basketball team.

In the statement, Arvizu also addressed personal issues, referring to his wife's arrest last May, and said, "There is no truth to the allegations made that evening. It was a low point for me, and since that time, my wife and I have worked to rebuild our relationship. I am confident this matter has not impacted my ability to lead our university."

Last December, the university announced that it would not be renewing Dan Arvizu's contract, which expires in June.

