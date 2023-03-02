Highway 26 closed due to crash

Highway 26 between Deming and Hatch is closed in both directions after a crash. The New Mexico Department of Transportation reported the crash shortly after 5 a.m. Thursday morning. No other details have yet been released. Difficult driving conditions are reported around southern New Mexico and far West Texas as a winter storm makes its way through the region. Traffic was diverted off I-40 in Arizona yesterday due to weather and that led to increased congestion along I-10 and Highway 26.