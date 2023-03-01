El Paso City Manager Tommy Gonzales fired

El Paso Matters reports that in an unprecedented move, the El Paso City Council fired City Manager Tommy Gonzalez Tuesday. The council voted 5-4 with Mayor Oscar Leeser breaking a tie vote to give Gonzalez 120 days written notice of its intent to terminate his controversial employment contract after a motion made by city Rep. Brian Kennedy, who took office Jan. 3. Kennedy and city Reps. Alexsandra Annello, Joe Molinar and Art Fierro voted in favor of firing Gonzalez; with Cassandra Hernandez, Isabel Salcido, Henry Rivera and Chris Canales opposing the contract’s termination. Kennedy’s motion included that the contract be terminated at the end of the required notification period – June 28 – and that council direct the city attorney to draft the mutual release agreed to in a contract amendment approved last fall.