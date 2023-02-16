Multiple law enforcement agencies respond to fatal shooting at El Paso Mall

El Paso police say they are investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday at Cielo Vista mall that claimed the life of one person and injured three others. Police say two people were taken into custody. Law enforcement locked down the mall and a reunification center was set up at a nearby high school. In a press conference Wednesday night El Paso mayor Oscar Leeser thanked the rapid response by law enforcement.

“Our community is a safe community and it’s a safe community, because of the partnership that we have with all the law enforcement agencies within our community,” Lesser said.

The injured were taken to area hospitals. The mall is located near a Walmart where 23 people were killed by a gunman in 2019.