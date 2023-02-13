NMSU Chancellor condemns alleged hazing incident

On Sunday night, NMSU Chancellor Dan Arvizu released a statement to the NMSU community regarding the alleged hazing incident that led to the suspension of the NMSU men's basketball program. This was the statement released by Arvizu via email through an NMSU spokesperson:

Today I am announcing my decision to suspend operations for our men’s basketball program for the remainder of the season. This action is clearly needed, especially after receiving additional facts and reviewing investigation reports related to the hazing allegations involving student-athletes on the team. Hazing has no place on our campus, and those found responsible will be held accountable for their actions. We must uphold the safety of our students and the integrity of our university. It’s time for this program to reset. I have spoken with Western Athletic Conference Commissioner Brian Thornton earlier today and informed him of this decision.

