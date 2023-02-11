NMSU suspends men's basketball program until further notice, coaches placed on paid leave

On Friday, New Mexico State University announced that it was shutting down operations of the men’s basketball team after becoming aware of “new allegations” that may have violated university policy.

NMSU also announced that the men’s basketball coaching staff has been placed on paid administrative leave and the team’s game scheduled for Saturday against California Baptist will not be played.

The University said in a statement that these “new allegations” were separate from the events that took place in Albuquerque late last year. In late November, a fatal shooting in Albuquerque on the UNM Campus left a UNM student dead and Mike Peake, a player on the NMSU men’s basketball team hospitalized. Three UNM students were arrested in connection to the shooting. Peake was suspended afterwards while law enforcement investigates the incident and a separate investigation by an outside firm hired by NMSU continues.

NMSU provided this statement to KRWG on the shutdown of the men’s program:

“New Mexico State University is suspending operations for the men’s basketball program until further notice. NMSU personnel were recently informed of new allegations, separate from the events that took place in Albuquerque late last year, involving potential violations of university policy. While those allegations are being investigated, the men’s basketball coaching staff has been placed on paid administrative leave. The game scheduled for February 11 against California Baptist will not be played.”

The university also provided a statement from the NMSU Board of Regents on Friday’s announcement:

“The New Mexico State University Board of Regents were informed this evening of the suspension of operations for the men’s basketball program. The board supports the action taken by the university leaders and is confident a full and thorough investigation will be conducted.”

KRWG has reached out to university officials to learn more about these “new allegations” that led to the shutdown of the men’s basketball program. As of early Saturday morning, NMSU did not provide any details on if university officials will be holding a press conference to address the shutdown of the operations of the men’s basketball team.