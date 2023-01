MovieMaker Magazine recently ranked Las Cruces as one of the Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker in 2023. Scott Brocato spoke with Film Las Cruces liason Jonathon Sepp in the KRWG studios, and Film Las Cruces president Jeff Steinborn on the phone, about the honor.

Scott Brocato / Jonathon Sepp, film liason with Film Las Cruces