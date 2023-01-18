Mother says her child was left outside during a school lockdown

Earlier this month, the mother of a nine-year-old said her son was locked outside of an elementary school in Anthony, Texas during a lockdown.

On Jan. 5, Anthony Elementary went into a lockdown due to what an Anthony Independent School District spokesman called “a credible armed threat,” in the area.

Valerie Ramirez said that she dropped her child off late, but followed tardy protocol and signed her son in before leaving him. She said her child remained outside for nearly an hour before being brought inside.

“It could have played out a lot worse. Thank God it didn’t, but the safety of my child is my number one concern, as well as other [children in the community] that come to this school, and any other school. It shouldn’t have happened”

A school district spokesman told KRWG that the child is seen alone on security camera making his way to class through a secure outdoor pathway on school property when the lockdown began.

In an emailed statement to KRWG, a spokesman from the school said:

“We ask our parents to help us by ensuring their students are dropped off on time for the safety of the child and others. We have assigned extra personnel to walk students to class when they’re late to avoid a similar event. Our superintendent spoke with the concerned parent.”

Ramirez confirmed that the superintendent did speak with her, but she’s not happy with the response and plans to voice her concerns at the next school board meeting, which is tonight at 6 p.m.