KRWG News

El Paso officials address surge in migrants

KRWG | By Jonny Coker
Published December 15, 2022 at 3:53 PM MST
On Thursday, the City of El Paso held a press conference regarding the influx of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border. According to deputy city manager Mario D’Agostino, the number of migrants being released in El Paso has reached over 1600 per day, and that number will likely grow with Title 42 scheduled to be lifted next week.

“Title 42 goes away on the 21st, we can imagine all the Venezuelans who were still over in Juarez and making their journey this way are going to pass through,” he said. “We might have to do some of the operations that we did back in September [and] October and that’s to help [the migrants] connect to the destination that they’re looking for.”

Despite this, El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser said that he would not be declaring a state of emergency, although the city has requested additional resources from the state regarding transportation, staffing, and law enforcement.

“We’ve said that you’re not going to fund yourself out of this, you’re not going to house yourself out of this. It’s something we’re going to have to work with the U.N. and other countries to work through a situation that, again, is bigger than El Paso and now it’s become bigger than the United States,” he said.

Leeser said that whether or not Title 42 is lifted next Wednesday, the city will be prepared.

KRWG News
Jonny Coker
Jonny Coker is a Multimedia Journalist for KRWG Public Media. He has lived in Southern New Mexico for most of his life, growing up in the small Village of Cloudcroft, and earning a degree in Journalism and Media Studies at New Mexico State University. Jonny believes that access to news and information is essential for a smoothly functioning society, and public media is one of the best ways to spread that knowledge.
