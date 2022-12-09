Law enforcement traveled to Las Cruces to serve search warrants to NMSU basketball team members

According to law enforcement body-cam footage obtained by KTSM-TV , New Mexico State Police traveled to Las Cruces on Nov. 30 to serve search warrants to members of the NMSU basketball team regarding the Nov. 19 shooting in Albuquerque. The warrants were from the Bernallio County District Court, and law enforcement was looking for NMSU basketball players Marchelus Avery, Issa Muhammad and Anthony Roy according to the report. It’s not clear if any of the players were given the warrants.

According to a separate report from the Las Cruces Sun-News , Roy is currently on probation through 2025. According to the newspaper, Roy plead guilty in an Idaho court to a felony count of possessing a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver. He is currently not with the team on their three-game road trip, citing “personal reasons,” per the Las Cruces Sun-News.

The university announced Thursday that it has hired the Rodey Law Firm out of Albuquerque to lead an outside investigation to examine events surrounding the shooting and the response from NMSU officials.

Nobody affiliated with NMSU has been charged with a crime. Avery, Roy, and Muhammad did not play against Santa Clara University after being suspended for one game by the University. NMSU did not respond when KRWG reached out for comment on the three player’s suspensions.