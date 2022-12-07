© 2022 KRWG
KRWG News

New Mexico State basketball players suspended in connection with Nov. 19 shooting

KRWG | By Jonny Coker
Published December 7, 2022 at 6:23 PM MST
On Wednesday, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported that NMSU suspended basketball players Issa Muhammad, Marchelus Avery and Anthony Roy in connection with the Nov. 19th shooting that involved NMSU basketball player Mike Peake. The paper reports the suspensions will be for one game.

The Albuquerque Journal also reported Wednesday that the Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office is investigating NMSU players and staff in connection to the fatal November 19th shooting.

This week, New Mexico State University announced that Mike Peake, the player involved in the shooting, was suspended indefinitely and the school was hiring an outside, third-party investigator to examine the events surrounding the shooting and NMSU’s actions in response. The Sun-News reported on Wednesday that an outside investigator has been hired.

