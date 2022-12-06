© 2022 KRWG
KRWG News

New Mexico State to hire third-party investigator to review shooting involving basketball player

KRWG | By Jonny Coker
Published December 6, 2022 at 6:47 PM MST
nmsu.jpg

On Tuesday, New Mexico State University announced they will work with a third-party investigator to look into the events surrounding the Nov. 19th fatal shooting. In a released statement, NMSU Chancellor Dan Arvizu said, “We will be incredibly transparent during this process.”

The Chancellor also said the investigation will examine NMSU’s response after the shooting and an executive summary will be released to the public.

NMSU’s statement comes after KOAT-TV in Albuquerque released a report on Monday that provided more details into the Nov. 19th incident. The station reported that according to a police report, three of Peake’s teammates were allegedly involved in helping him leave the scene of the shooting, and the following day, NMSU’s team bus left while the investigation was still ongoing. The station reported that it wasn’t until later that investigators met with an assistant head coach who turned over a handgun to investigators.

NMSU said that the outside investigation will be separate from the legal investigation being done by law enforcement.

KRWG News
Jonny Coker
Jonny Coker is a Multimedia Journalist for KRWG Public Media. He has lived in Southern New Mexico for most of his life, growing up in the small Village of Cloudcroft, and earning a degree in Journalism and Media Studies at New Mexico State University. Jonny believes that access to news and information is essential for a smoothly functioning society, and public media is one of the best ways to spread that knowledge.
