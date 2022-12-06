New Mexico State to hire third-party investigator to review shooting involving basketball player

On Tuesday, New Mexico State University announced they will work with a third-party investigator to look into the events surrounding the Nov. 19th fatal shooting. In a released statement , NMSU Chancellor Dan Arvizu said, “We will be incredibly transparent during this process.”

The Chancellor also said the investigation will examine NMSU’s response after the shooting and an executive summary will be released to the public.

NMSU’s statement comes after KOAT-TV in Albuquerque released a report on Monday that provided more details into the Nov. 19th incident. The station reported that according to a police report, three of Peake’s teammates were allegedly involved in helping him leave the scene of the shooting, and the following day, NMSU’s team bus left while the investigation was still ongoing. The station reported that it wasn’t until later that investigators met with an assistant head coach who turned over a handgun to investigators.

NMSU said that the outside investigation will be separate from the legal investigation being done by law enforcement.