© 2022 KRWG
background_fid.jpg
News that matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KRWG News

Dia De Los Muertos celebrated on the plaza in Mesilla

KRWG | By Scott Brocato
Published October 29, 2022 at 3:00 AM MDT
IMG_5478.jpg
Dia de los Muertos in Mesilla

Dia De Los Muertos was celebrated this past weekend on the plaza in Mesilla. Scott Brocato was there and spoke with people about what the day meant to them, especially after the pandemic.

IMG_5479.jpg
1 of 12  — IMG_5479.jpg
Pat Diaz-Austin with her altar
IMG_5485.jpg
2 of 12  — IMG_5485.jpg
IMG_5486.jpg
3 of 12  — IMG_5486.jpg
IMG_5491.jpg
4 of 12  — IMG_5491.jpg
IMG_5492.jpg
5 of 12  — IMG_5492.jpg
IMG_5493.jpg
6 of 12  — IMG_5493.jpg
IMG_5498.jpg
7 of 12  — IMG_5498.jpg
Blanca Araujo and Peggy King from the Calavera Coalition
IMG_5496.jpg
8 of 12  — IMG_5496.jpg
IMG_5480.jpg
9 of 12  — IMG_5480.jpg
IMG_5481.jpg
10 of 12  — IMG_5481.jpg
IMG_5483.jpg
11 of 12  — IMG_5483.jpg
IMG_5484.jpg
12 of 12  — IMG_5484.jpg

KRWG News
Scott Brocato
Scott Brocato has been an award-winning radio veteran for over 35 years. Hailingfrom St. Louis, MO, he has worked in such cities as St. Louis, Atlanta, Las Vegas, and Athens GA as an on-air personality, airborne traffic reporter, newscaster, and program director. He has lived and worked in Las Cruces since 2016, and you can hear him regularly during "All Things Considered from NPR News" from 4pm-7pm weekdays. Off the air, he is also a local actor and musician, and you can catch him rocking the bass with his band Flat Blak weekends in and around Las Cruces and El Paso.
See stories by Scott Brocato