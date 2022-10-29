Dia De Los Muertos celebrated on the plaza in Mesilla

Dia De Los Muertos was celebrated this past weekend on the plaza in Mesilla. Scott Brocato was there and spoke with people about what the day meant to them, especially after the pandemic.

1 of 12 — IMG_5479.jpg Pat Diaz-Austin with her altar 2 of 12 — IMG_5485.jpg 3 of 12 — IMG_5486.jpg 4 of 12 — IMG_5491.jpg 5 of 12 — IMG_5492.jpg 6 of 12 — IMG_5493.jpg 7 of 12 — IMG_5498.jpg Blanca Araujo and Peggy King from the Calavera Coalition 8 of 12 — IMG_5496.jpg 9 of 12 — IMG_5480.jpg 10 of 12 — IMG_5481.jpg 11 of 12 — IMG_5483.jpg 12 of 12 — IMG_5484.jpg