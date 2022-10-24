Film about Stewart Udall to show at NMSU Alamogordo on Wednesday

Former U.S. Senator Tom Udall and Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland will be featured in a new film about former Congressman and Secretary of the Interior Stewart Udall who passed away in 2010. The film will be shown at NMSU Alamogordo Wednesday evening at 6 p.m.

Anthony Moreno talked with John de Graaf, director of "Stewart Udall: The Politics of Beauty" to learn more. We also hear from David Overstreet, professor of Criminal Justice and Paralegal Studies and Kim Lopez Gallagher, Professor of Government, Philosophy, and U.S. History. John de Graaf will join Overstreet and Lopez Gallagher for a panel discussion after the film on Wednesday.