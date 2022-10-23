© 2022 KRWG
background_fid.jpg
News that matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KRWG News

Election 2022: Interview with Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham

KRWG | By Anthony Moreno
Published October 23, 2022 at 7:58 PM MDT
Election 2022 for Anthony(2).jpg
Election 2022: NM Gubernatorial Race with Michelle Lujan Grisham

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham stopped by the KRWG Public Media studios to discuss her campaign and issues facing New Mexicans. Anthony Moreno talked to the incumbent Democratic candidate who is running for Governor of New Mexico.

KRWG Public Media has reached out to Republican candidate for Governor Mark Ronchetti and Libertarian Candidate Karen Bedonie to discuss their campaigns and issues facing the state.

KRWG News
Anthony Moreno
Anthony Moreno is the Director of Content at KRWG Public Media and anchors KRWG-TV's "Fronteras-A Changing America"
See stories by Anthony Moreno