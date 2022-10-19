Republicans mobilize voters to retain New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District

The mobilization efforts for Republicans in New Mexico’s second Congressional District are in full swing, with Congresswoman Yvette Herrell’s campaign spending over $2.5 million since January of 2021, according to Federal Election Commission.

In September, the GOP opened a Hispanic outreach center sponsored by the Republican National Committee. According to Herrell, the center has been used as a hub for party members to meet, as well as a place for Hispanic voters to learn more about the party.

“Hispanic voters whether they’re independent, or Republican, or even Democrat, can feel that this is a place of community, and I think that’s what’s been the highlight of these two centers,” Herrell said.

Republicans mobilize to retain New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District

Nationally known republicans have been campaigning for Herrell, including Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan, and Texas Senator Ted Cruz, who visited Las Cruces on his “Take Back America” tour.

“Revival is coming," Cruz said. “[We're facing] the worst illegal immigration in 62 years.”

This election cycle, the Republican Party is rallying supporters around border issues, election integrity, economic uncertainty, and criticism of the current presidential administration.

Jonny Coker Screenshot / Cruz and Herrell pose with supporters after the rally

Supporters of the campaign are out in droves, looking to have their voices heard and help turn New Mexican representation in Washington red this year. Daniel Taylor is a pastor in Las Cruces, he says that he’s voting to save the future of America.

“This country’s life, our life, our children, grandchildren. All their lives depend on it, I’m not being dramatic, it really does, [Democrats] are taking this country down a path towards war, and not being a super-power,” Taylor said. “So it’s time we said enough and stop it, so get out and vote.”

Herrell has been using this leg of her campaign to highlight New Mexico's oil production, while criticizing the Biden Administration’s foreign energy policy.

“And I don’t know about you, but I don’t feel like asking Putin if we can use energy or not. I don’t feel like asking Saudi Arabia if it’s ok to turn our heat on this year. Because we can do it better at home,” Herrell said.

Herrell says that receiving support from national political figures has been a huge help in gathering support for her campaign.

“It helps people realize that New Mexico is not a forgotten state, there’s some pretty great people out there that believe in New Mexico and New Mexicans, and what we stand for as a state,” Herrell said. “I’m very excited to have, number one those friendships, and number two the support. Of course, I always want to share that excitement with people that live in New Mexico. So I’m happy that they’re coming nearby so we can all get out there and see them.”

Jonny Coker Screenshot / Rep. Herrell supporters wave signs outside of the GOP Hispanic Outreach Center

With the amount of political activity in Southern New Mexico, It’s apparent that the GOP is out in full force, working to mobilize voters in order to retain control of New Mexico’s second district and beyond.

